Rodeo Gucci In Store for a Big Remodel

The Gucci flagship on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. unveiled a major remodel in 2014. Looks like the flagship is going for another round.

Recently the flagship located at 347 N. Rodeo was covered in plywood. Word on the street is that the flagship’s exterior is going through a big remodel. It’s scheduled to be unveiled later this year. Gucci’s accessories and ready-to-wear continue to be offered inside the flagship. The shop is open for business. Gucci fans continue to visit the flagship, which sports a luxe look with materials such as dark rosewood and marble.