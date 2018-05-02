FASHION Kevan Hall Unveils Fall Designs With a Hint of the Modern Woman

Los Angeles designer Kevan Hall is a man who loves lace and anything that has a luxurious-feeling fabric.

That was seen in his Fall 2018 collection, which incorporates his penchant for evening gowns as well as dresses and jumpsuits. Hall said he designed this season's collection for "the woman with a modern sensibility who is a romantic at heart."

He said his styles employ lots of texture with re-embroidered baroque lace, sequins and beaded degrade feathers, pleated metallic velvet, painted jersey and velvet florals.

Beaded gowns were front and center as well as mid-calf and max-length dresses. Hall said he continues to build his story of separates with tunics and fluid bottoms. There are glimpses of a stronger shoulder seen in some dresses.

As always, embellishments are an important part of Hall's designs, represented by ribbon soutache, feathers and embroidery, which makes a sexy statement when layered over nude illusions and mixed with point d'esprit.



The color palette for Fall is festive and centers around indigo, magenta, petrol, jade, wine and cerulian.