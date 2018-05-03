FASHION Fabletics Launches Capsule to Support Girl Up

Building upon their partnership that started in 2016, Fabletics will support Girl Up--the United Nations initiative that promotes gender equality--with a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching May 8, the Girl Almighty collection includes six outfits that were designed with sports bras, leggings, tank tops and a hoodie. Created in colors such as rouge, jasmine, cashmere, dusty rose and clay, some of the pieces feature the branding message "Girl Almighty."

Fabletics set a goal to raise $50,000 and will donate 20 percent of net proceeds from the Girl Almighty collection to Girl Up's SchoolCycle, an initiative through the United Nations Population Fund that provides bikes to girls who live in developing countries. By providing this mode of transportation to school-age girls, Girl Up hopes to afford greater educational opportunities and independence to increase the potential for these young women to become future leaders in their communities.

"Every girl deserves a chance to achieve her dreams and, with a SchoolCycle bike, girls can get safely to school and choose their own future. We are so happy that our ongoing partnership with Fabletics furthers our cause with this fun capsule collection for spring!," Anna Blue, co-executive director of Girl Up said in a statement.

To promote the joint mission between Fabletics and Girl Up, Kate Hudson modeled styles from the collection, posing with members of Girl Up's California State University, Northridge campus chapter during a photoshoot in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

"I'm so excited to unveil the Girl Almighty collection in support of Girl Up," the actor said in a statement. "It has been a truly rewarding experience to work closely with the organization and the girls to create a collection that spreads the message that girls and women are the fearless leaders of tomorrow."