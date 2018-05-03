MANUFACTURING Former Liz Claiborne CEO Named to Deckers Brands Board of Directors

William McComb, who headed up Liz Clairborne for eight years and was there when the label changed its name to Fifth & Pacific Companies, has been named to the board of directors of the California shoe company Deckers Brands.

During his tenure as chief executive between 2006 and 2014, McComb led the company’s transition to the name Kate Spade & Co. after completing an extensive financial turnaround at the company. McComb also served in various management positions at Johnson & Johnson, including company group chairman.

“In Deckers, I see a company with great opportunities,” McComb said of the Goleta, Calif., company, which makes Ugg, Teva, Sanuk, Koolaburra and Hoka One One footwear. “For years I admired their marketing and merchandising; I aim to help them achieve their vision and distinguish themselves in today’s omni-channel marketplace.”

McComb’s appointment coincides with the resignation of John Perenchio, who had been on the board since 2005. Perenchio was the managing member of Ultimatum Music, Fearless Records and Fearmore Publishing until 2015. Since late 2009, he has been with Club Ride Apparel, a privately held sports apparel company in which he has a controlling interest.

Marcato Capital Management, which has an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers and has been critical of how the company has handled the management of the Ugg brand, called for the board of directors to be re-elected. Last year, the company’s stockholders voted to reelect the entire board.

In the past few years, Deckers’ annual revenues have dropped from $1.8 billion in 2015 to $1.79 billion in 2017.