FASHION’S FUTURE Kentaro Kameyama Leads FCI Fashion School Show

After producing a fashion show at last February’s New York Fashion Week, “Project Runway” winner Kentaro Kameyama went back to class. He produced a fashion show at the FCI Fashion School in Los Angeles, where he works as an instructor.

Kameyama not only produced the show but presented 10 looks from his Fall/Winter 2018 season.

The April 26 event provided a runway for students, instructors and friends of the downtown Los Angeles school, which offers a three-month crash course on fashion, to showcase their creations. It took place at the edge of the Los Angeles Fashion District at the A List Music & Co., a chic industrial space featuring exposed brick walls.

With a classical-music soundtrack composed by Kameyama, models in his designs walked the show in what Kameyama described as luxe streetwear, which ranged from sweatshirts to denim pieces and flowy dresses.

Other looks at the show encompassed inspirations of cowboys, Victorian women, pharaohs and some gender bending.

FCI student Christina Peng presented five looks. Her pieces included a long-sleeved organza shirt—featuring cowboy-like leather suede fringes—and joggers that looked like faux-leather pants.

Student Bryanna Riley took inspiration from women of the Victorian era. Her designs included a black leather dress with a tight bodice and a bubble skirt.

Student Davonte Saive showed menswear pieces that included a drop-crotch pant. Before the show, Saive had female models try on the clothes. He liked their look so much that he changed course and had the women walk the runway in his menswear.

Natalie Salvador, another FCI instructor, had looks that adhered to an eco-friendly zero-waste credo. Looks included navy-blue track suits made of a shiny nylon material.

Recent graduate Simay Belur showed 10 looks inspired by mythical women. The dresses and leather pants were accessorized with jewelry made by Belur.

Shaina Mangoli, another alumna, returned to the school to continue a theme she began as a student—making womenswear that is modest yet colorful and unique.

Alumna Sophia Elly presented styles from her Tiger’s Eye Clothing label, which were inspired by the world of ancient Egypt. Looks featured capes and corsets made of palm-tree husks.

Friends of the school exhibiting at the show included Krista Mae Griffin, whose designs included sequined pieces on vegan leather. Kenta Tanaka showed streetwear inspired by Los Angeles culture, which included leather jackets and some dresses.