Barrio Saints to DTLA

You may have met Deeso when he was working at Crooks & Castles' flagship stores. Well, Deeso recently opened a retail space for his brand Barrio Saints at a postage stamp –sized space at 220 W. 8th St, a block or so away from a hub of high end boutiques on Broadway and 9th streets in downtown Los Angeles.

The space, called LA Amsterdam Café, offers coffee, sweets as well as vegan, gluten free and paleo treats. It also devotes mural space and T-shirts for his brand Barrio Saints. There’s advocacy and a sense of mission for his brand. “The world associates negativity with poor neighborhoods,” he said. “There are a lot of good people that come from poor neighborhoods.” Saints are people known for good works, he said, and his brand will represent the ones who come from the barrio.

The shop will be one of the only physical boutiques where consumers can shop for Barrio Saints styles apart from the brand’s direct sales e-shop. It also offers limited edition looks.

The café is open every day except Sunday. Hours run from 9AM to 2PM. Then 5PM to 9PM.