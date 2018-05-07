Noon Goons Goes Jazz With Chet Baker Collab

Downtown Los Angeles’ Noon Goons made a splash last year when it designed clothes inspired by the Southern California punk scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Now it’s going for West Coast jazz.

Noon Goons recently released its collaboration with the estate of legendary jazzer Chet Baker. Considered a mix between James Dean and Frank Sinatra, Baker developed a reputation for racheting up hits, as well as problems with the law, during the 1950s and 1960s.

Noon Goon’s Kurt Narmore said that Baker’s style appealed to his inner surf punk. “Chet was a Los Angeles local during the early ages of his career, and it was here that he became the epitome of the jazz sound known as West Coast Cool. His desire to play jazz was no different than my desire to surf or skate. His style was fluid, clean, concise. I wanted to share his grace through my medium of apparel,” Narmore said.

The collection features graphics of Baker playing the trumpet, a police mug shot of Baker and shots of Baker looking, well, effortlessly cool.

The collab states its case on tees, hoodies, caps and a five piece pin pack. It’s going to be available at Dover Street Markets, Mr. Porter and in the city of angels, the Union Los Angeles boutique. Play on!