Comrad: Making the Compression Sock Stylish

Probably no one ever called compression socks sexy, much less stylish. But entrepreneur Andrew Ferenci saw opportunity in the stodgy sock. It's typically worn by those looking to prevent feet swelling and varicose veins.

Ferenci recently introduced Comrad, headquartered in Los Angeles' Venice section. The label takes the fun, contemporary looks, and puts them on compression socks. Comrad uses something it calls True Graduated Compression to insure the support of a medical-grade compression sock, according to a brand statement.

It also offers smart silver technology, or silver ions embedded in the sock fabric to eliminate odors and material degradation. Comrad is sold at outlets such as its direct sales site.