UBM Fashion Launching New LA Event in November

In November, UBM Fashion, organizers of the MAGIC, Coterie, Project and FN Platform trade shows, will launch a new two-day event bringing together fashion brands and business executives to share ideas, forge connections and find practical solutions.

Called Remode, the event will take place Nov. 13-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and have more than 50 confirmed speakers talking on panels and other events. The two-day event will include senior executives from fashion brands, retailers, investors and sustainability experts, including Hanes Brands, Asics, Greats, Fashion Revolution, Wearable X, Maison de Mode, Alice & Olivia, Ba&Sh and Superdry, as well as celebrity fashion designers such as Rachel Roy.



“We are attracting speakers who are solving the industry’s greatest challenges,” said Remode founder and fashion entrepreneur Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel. “From the yarn to the final consumer, Remode is bringing together all sectors of the fashion industry to collaborate, innovate and take action towards growth. Attendees will leave the event equipped to break barriers and understand how to truly make a difference within their organizations.”

Working on the new show is Amanda Parkes, chief innovation officer of Future Tech Lab and a professor at both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Columbia University, who has been named content curator.

She will work closely with Hurstel on developing the various industry themes and content.

The new show is designed to help companies rethink their business models. “The rapidly evolving fashion landscape challenges designers to grow their businesses in new and innovative ways,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. “By partnering with UBM on Remode, we can help our designers navigate the new realities of the fashion business.”