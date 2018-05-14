New CEO Named for 7 For All Mankind and Splendid

After a long vacancy, Delta Galil has named a new chief executive to head its premium brands division that includes 7 For All Mankind and Splendid.

Delta Galil, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, named industry veteran Tim Baxter to be the new chief executive of the division. He replaces Paula Schneider, the former chief executive of American Apparel and president of Warnaco Swimwear Group, who stepped down last year after seven months on the job.

Baxter has a long history with the retail industry with more than 26 years of experience working for Macy’s Inc. where he last served as the chief merchandising officer.

Baxter, who will be working out of New York and Los Angeles, will set the direction for 7 For All Mankind and Splendid, two Los Angeles contemporary labels that Delta Galil acquired in 2016 from the VF Corp. The two brands were founded in Los Angeles and have retained their offices in LA since their inception.

“We are very pleased to welcome such a strong and strategic industry leader as Tim to oversee Delta Galil Premium Brands, where we see tremendous opportunity to grow through category expansion and new global markets,” said Isaac Dabah, chief executive officer of Delta Galil. “Tim’s highly profitable strategic partnerships at Macy’s with many of the world’s most renowned brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, licensed deals with The Finish Line and Sunglass Hut and launching Macy’s first activewear private brand Ideology, will be extremely valuable in taking 7 For All Mankind and Splendid into their next phase of growth.”

Currently, Baxter is a member of the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania advisory board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business psychology from Miami University in Ohio.