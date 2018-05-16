RETAIL Nordstrom Expanding Large-Size Selection in Stores

What started last October as an experiment of sorts at the Nordstrom store at Westfield Century City is now being launched in 30 more Nordstrom stores around the country.

Nordstrom is launching extended-size clothing in 100 brands for women who often had to shop elsewhere to find clothing that was beyond a traditional size 14. When the concept started last year, the larger sizes came mostly in denim labels, including Topshop, Rag & Bone and Madewell.

Nordstrom isn't eliminating its plus-size or petites department but filling in the merchandise gaps Brands that will be adding larger sizes include Paige, Frame and Mother with an added size 34 as well as Nike, Adidas and Beyond Yoga with an added XXL size. Nordstrom's private-label brands of Halogen, Zella, and Nordstrom Signature plan to stock up to size 18 and XXS-XXL.

It is a concept that more retailers and clothing manufacturers are embracing. "We are thrilled that more and more brands are extending their offerings to this population of stylish women who were previously missed," said Tricia Smith, Nordstrom's executive vice president and general merchandise manager for women's apparel. "Style and fashion apply to everyone."