Agenda Taps Stab to Design Trade Show’s Surf Area

Surf is up for Agenda trade show and Stab magazine, with offices in Venice, Calif.

Stab will be designing the physical and digital look for Agenda's surf section, Ron Walden said. He is the head of the festival and fashion portfolio for Reed Exhibitions, Agenda’s parent company. The influential Agenda trade show has been a hub for streetwear and action sports business for about 15 years.

What does it all mean? Take a look at Stab. It says that surf is sophisticated. “Spicoli is dead; Taj Burrow’s vocab is swollen. Kelly Slater is an entrepreneur. Julian Wilson isn't scared of collared shirting. Sophistication’s on the come-up, especially among the pups,” according to a statement on its website. See you at the show. The next Agenda runs from June 28-30.