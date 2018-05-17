TRADE SHOWS High-tech and High-speed at Guatemala's Apparel Sourcing

During the 27th-annual Apparel Sourcing Show in Guatemala City, attendees found the latest in new technology and textiles. Held May 15-17, the show brought together materials and machine suppliers who were eager to showcase colorful, quality textiles and new manufacturing tools that are more efficient through offering smarter programming.



Held at the Grand Tikal Futura Hotel and Convention Center, the event was organized by Vestex, the Guatemalan association of textile manufacturers and apparel companies, and AGEXPORT, the export association of Guatemala. Prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the event, Ricardo Quiñónez who serves as the mayor of Guatemala City encouraged the country's apparel leaders, to whom he referred as a "family," to see the positive message at the show and continue their work together to make "marvelous things." During the three-day event many of Guatemala's key representatives within the apparel industry and companies from around the world sought to bring more resources to attendees.

Guatemala's position as a reliable resource for apparel imports into the United States was an important topic during the show, as the country's factories continue to offer faster turnaround times than Asia and focus on producing high-quality goods.

