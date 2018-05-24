RETAIL Planet Blue Gets a New Chief Executive

Planet Blue, the retailer that carries young contemporary fashion, has named Eddie Bromberg to be its new chief executive.

He replaces James Williams, who left earlier this year to start the JSW/Strategic consulting firm. Williams remains on the board of the company founded by his wife, Ling-Su Chinn, in 1995. Chinn continues to serve as the retailer’s chief creative officer.

Prior to joining Planet Blue, Bromberg spent his career working for several clothing manufacturers that went on to develop retail divisions when he was at the companies, Bromberg said. His most recent job was as president of lifestyle brand Cotton Citizen. Under his watch, the brand opened a boutique on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif.

Planet Blue’s business has grown over the years by providing shoppers with merchandise that centers around beach-lifestyle brands. It currently runs a fleet of 12 stores and the e-boutique at www.shopplanetblue.com. The retailer also wholesales its private-label brands such as Blue Life, which is sold on e-emporium Revolve (www.revolve.com).

Bromberg plans to build on Planet Blue’s strengths as a retailer and grow the store’s brands. He hopes to produce collaboration capsule collections with outside designers.

“Planet Blue has a rich history and the founders are still part of it,” he said. “We’re taking a legacy and bringing in new practices. We have a seasoned staff that knows how to work in volume. We’re also adding new executives. It is a formula for continued success in a choppy environment.”

Recently, Planet Blue hired a handful of new executives in the fields of retailing, marketing and digital commerce as well as support staff, Bromberg said.

In 2013, Breakwater Management, a Los Angeles private-equity company, made a growth-capital investment in Planet Blue to expand its e-commerce and its house brands.