Victoria's Secret Hosts Styling Suite in Los Angeles

By Deborah Belgum | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Summer essentials were front and center at the styling suite that Victoria's Secret set up in Los Angeles inside a private residence.

Various fashionistas, models, stylists and glitterati were invited to see some of the newly launched merchandise, which included bras, lingerie, casual sleepwear, sportswear and fragrances. Stylists and fashion editors were invited to pull products for their various styling needs.

The week-long event was held at a home where Victoria's Secret angels were on hand to help people check out the latest collection.

The week concluded with a summer soiree where guests enjoyed a dinner with special performance by singer Caroline Vreeland, the great-granddaughter of fashion editor Diana Vreeland, and had their dreams interpreted by Dr. Michael Lennox.

