RETAIL Uniqlo Coming to DTLA

Uniqlo, the Japanese retailer that sells price-conscious merchandise to millennials, is coming to The Bloc shopping center on Seventh Street, home to the only Macy's in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the website DTLA Rising by commercial real estate agent Brigham Yen, a merchandising plan developed by The Bloc shows that Uniqlo has signed a lease for 15,000 square feet in a spot once occupied by an Express store. The space will encompass two stories and will be its eight location in the Los Angeles County area.

The Bloc is the new name of the revamped Macy's Plaza shopping center bought in 2012 by The Ratkovich Co., which did a $180 million, five-year makeover of the retail location. Most of the remodel is done.

Earlier this year, The Ratkovich Co. sold its interest in the venture to its partner, National Real Estate Advisors, for an unspecified amount. Blue Vista Capital remains on board.

The Bloc has been slow to fill up and proposed tenants have come and gone. At one time, it was rumored an Apple Store would be in the shopping center, but that didn't materialized. Same for an Italian steak house. An Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is being built, as originally planned, but that too has been slow in opening.

Most of the new tenants are restaurants and small specialty stores.

