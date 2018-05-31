FASHION Rachael Ray Cleans Out Her Closet for Charity Initiative with Poshmark

In the spirit of giving, television host Rachael Ray has partnered with social clothing marketplace Poshmark to launch a pop-up closet, the proceeds from which will support the celebrity's Yum-o! charity. The collaboration is being held through Poshmark's Posh Closets for Charity. Ray's Yum-o! nonprofit is an initiative that promotes healthy eating habits through teaching families how to prepare nutritious meals, providing food to hungry children and offering scholarships to support cooking education.



“I’m so excited to partner with Poshmark to launch my Posh Closet for Charity for the benefit of our Yum-o! organization,” Ray said in a statement.

The first of two drops begins May 31 at 7 a.m. PST, offering styles that were worn by Ray during events such as the final White House State Dinner hosted by Michelle and Barack Obama, Daytime Emmy Awards, and others worn during photoshoots and television appearances. Over the course of the two drops — the second of which will take place in mid-June — shoppers will be able to buy clothing and accessories from from brands such as Isabel Marant, Kendra Scott, Zadig & Voltaire, Christian Louboutin, Alice + Olivia, Gucci, Vince, Anthropologie, Alexander Wang and Diane von Furstenberg.

In a statement, Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive of Poshmark, explained how Ray's commitment aligns with Poshmark's charity mission.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rachael Ray for our latest Posh Closets for Charity collaboration — her dedication to people and giving back makes her the perfect addition to the Poshmark community,” he said.

The current drop will remain open until all items sell and includes a Marc Bouwer Black Sequin Sheer Dress that Ray wore to the 2012 Daytime Emmy Awards when she was nominated as the year's Outstanding Talk Show Host.