Urban Air Market to Los Feliz

For those with a jones for sustainable clothing, Urban Air Market is coming to the Los Angeles area on June 3. The traveling market will touch down 11AM to 6PM at Los Feliz Village between Hillhurst and Franklin avenues. Exhibiting, eco brands such as Page Thirty, a leather apparel label with a sustainable edge, and Oh, My Yarn Studio, which offers handmade crochet and knit crafts. Entrance is free. But they're asking you to register.