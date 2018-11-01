MANUFACTURING True Religion Names an Interim CEO

Los Angeles denim company True Religion said it has appointed Chelsea Grayson as its interim chief executive officer while a search for a permanent CEO takes place.

The Nov. 1 announcement came after current chief executive John Ermatinger announced he would retire from the company where he has been the CEO since 2015.

With her appointment as interim CEO, Grayson, who is on the board of directors, will step down as the company’s Audit Committee chair, but will remain as a member of the board.

"As a board member for the past year, Chelsea has been instrumental in helping True Religion evolve the brand," Gene Davis, chair of the True Religion board, said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have someone of Chelsea's caliber and experience step up to lead the company as we continue to innovate our products and customer experience."



Before arriving on the board last year, Grayson was the CEO and a board member at American Apparel. She is also a board member at Delta Dental of California and the advisory board of Marca Global.

"As a Los Angeles native, I am honored to have been chosen to lead an iconic brand like Los Angeles-based True Religion,” Grayson said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing the momentum started with recent initiatives like adding Bella Hadid as a millennial face of the brand and our partnership with global sports juggernaut, Manchester United."