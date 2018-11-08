Nordstrom Local, The Americana at Brand Popping in Holiday Pop-up Shops

It’s just a couple of weeks before the big shopping spree called Black Friday starts, why not start early?

Nordstrom SPACE, Nordstrom’s boutique for emerging and “advanced” designers will host a three-day gifting pop-up at its sibling business, Nordstrom Local, in West Hollywood’s Melrose Place, from 10 A.M. Nov. 9 to 6 P.M., Nov. 11.

Emerging fashion brands Cult Gaia and Cecilie Bahnsen will be displayed along with jewelry, fragrance and homeware brands at the SPACE Holiday Pop-Up. Also scheduled to be demonstrated at the Holiday pop-up; a 3D scanning device making jewelry, custom bag painting and tarot card readings. Our prediction? The card readers will divine AMAZING shopping in your future.

Also on Nov. 9, the Good American brand will unveil a pop-up shop at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif. The brand was started by Emma Grede and reality star Khloe Kardashian. The line produces premium denim, bodysuits and other styles made in sizes which range from 00 to 24. The Good American pop-up will run through the holidays.