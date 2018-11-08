TRADE SHOWS Shop & Dine

Following a day of negotiating, viewing trends and investing in the fashions that will generate customer traffic, celebrating a trade-show victory is always in order.

Take a few hours to relax with a savory meal or some personal shopping in an atmosphere that ensures the good times aren’t limited to the trade-show floor.

Discover some of the new restaurant and retail destinations in each major fashion-trade-show city, which will add a bit of much-deserved leisure time to the busiest of schedules.

Los Angeles

townebyelysewalker

15257 Palisades Village Drive

(310) 554-7666

www.elysewalker.com/towne-by-elyse-walker

The Elysewalker boutique has cultivated a style that could be called designer—think Balenciaga and Stella McCartney with a California edge.

With her recently introduced store concept, Townebyelysewalker, Walker made a deep dive into California-casual looks.

The new store opened Sept. 22, when the Palisades Village retail center was unveiled by The Grove developer Rick Caruso.

The original Elysewalker is located across the street from the new Palisades Village shopping hub.

When Caruso suggested a few years ago that she open a shop in his new development, she turned down the idea. However, she realized she was not meeting a specific demand.

“We never have enough room for basics in our stores,” Walker said of her bricks-and-mortar boutiques in Newport Beach, Calif., and the original Elysewalker.

Walker described the new store as a place for a suburban man or woman who wants something casual but needs something more stylish than the clothes they just exercised in.

Half of the store is for women’s looks. The other half is for men’s styles. It offers denim, basics and accessories. The boutique carries brands such as Mother Denim, Nili Lotan and Golden Goose. Core price points range from $200 to $600.

Walker forecasts her boutique concept will catch on around the country.

“We can open in any affluent, casual community in the country probably 25 [stores]. It’s a growing lifestyle,” she said.

In January, she’s going to open another Townebyelysewalker in The Glen Centre in Los Angeles’ exclusive Beverly Glen enclave.

Lala’s Argentine Grill

101 W 9th St.

(213) 660-3006

http://lalasgrill.com

Lala’s owners, Horacio Weschler and Mario Balul, immigrated to the United States from Argentina in 1988, but they didn’t meet until 1990. The friends opened their first Lala’s Argentine Grill restaurant in 1995 with a Melrose Avenue location in Los Angeles. Since then, the duo has opened a Lala’s in Studio City and, most recently, in downtown Los Angeles—across the street from The New Mart and the California Market Center.

Starters include beef, chicken, spinach, ham-and-cheese, or cheese-and-onion empanadas; potato or zucchini-and-onion quiche; grilled vegetables; melted provolone cheese topped with salsa and oregano; croquettes; sarten de champignons, which is a skillet of sautéed mushrooms; mollejas—grilled beef sweetbreads; and lightly fried calamari rings.

An array of entrées is available to suit every palate, including plant-based plates such as grilled zucchini, eggplant, mushroom, onion, red and green bell peppers; a vegetable sandwich; and grilled-vegetable skewers. Pasta dishes include cannelloni filled with ricotta cheese and spinach in a creamy tomato sauce; gnocchi—a potato-dumpling pasta in a creamy tomato sauce; and lobster-stuffed ravioli in a light cream sauce.

Lala’s specialties include arroz del campo—a yellow rice–based dish with sautéed vegetables in a creamy tomato sauce with feta cheese; milanese—thinly cut steak, breaded and lightly fried; and the plato misto, which is a dish meant for sharing. It comprises two grilled Italian sausages, sweetbreads, New York steak, skirt steak and a half chicken served with two side orders.

The restaurant serves Quilmes Argentine beer, sangria and a full wine list with happy hour available at only the downtown location. For dessert, guests can choose from tempting plates that include flan with caramel queso y dulce; provolone cheese and quince or sweet-potato preserves; or warm caramel and diced bananas with caramel sugar.

San Francisco

Dolls Kill

1475 Haight St.

(800) 354-7625

www.dollskill.com/sf-store

The argument about whether retail is dead continues to rage in some quarters. But Dolls Kill’s San Francisco flagship gave a vote of confidence to bricks-and-mortar retail.

Dolls Kill started as a pure-play e-retailer, that sold its fashions solely online. In 2017, it opened a physical pop-up shop on Haight Street in the middle of the district where the youth-powered Summer of Love took place in 1967.

Dolls Kill’s experiment in physical retail looks like a success. The e-tailer’s San Francisco shop continues to do business. A Dolls Kill Los Angeles flagship opened in August.

The Haight Street store is located on a street lined by buildings with charming Victorian exteriors. However, the interior of the shop pays homage to the contemporary rock ’n’ roll world inhabited by the women who shop at Dolls Kill.

The back wall features graffiti and sketch art–inspired murals. The shop’s track lighting in the past has illuminated the boutique’s walls in nightclub-ready purple and green. Typical ambient lighting showcases the Dolls Kill fashion styles.

The retailer displays its various looks on various dolls, who epitomize a certain look. There’s the doll Mercy. She curates looks from the Goth-music subculture. There’s Darby, the doll who puts together a punk-rock wardrobe. Other looks include a ’90s raver look, an urban streetwear look as well as glitzy nightclub styles.

The Dolls Kill flagship offers the retailer’s own brands including the recently released dELiA’s by Dolls Kill. It also offers third-party brands including Ripndip and Lazy Oaf.

Prairie

3431 19th St.

(415) 483-1112

http://prairiesf.com

After working at some of the city’s renowned restaurants, including Delfina and Locanda, and receiving accolades from industry resources including Zagat, chef Anthony Strong is trying to refresh the Italian-food scene in San Francisco by opening Prairie in the Mission District.

Many of the plates focus on charcoal-grilled ingredients to share with guests. Antipasti offerings at Prairie include Hikari Farm cucumbers with pine-nut miso and Urfa pepper; burrata with spring onion, lemon aioli and grilled levain; Pane Distrutto, which is an extra-virgin-olive-oil bread that has been soaked in Early Girl tomato pulp.

There is also the plant-based Grilled Gems, an assortment of greens served with red walnuts, red onion, pecorino and an Italian vinaigrette. Pasta dishes include Korean-rice gnocchi with chanterelle mushrooms, nettles and pine nuts; Gulf shrimp and burrata tortelli with fermented chili and celery sofrito; and a malfatti with game-bird ragu, pancetta and holy wine.

The star of the show is the grill, which allows guests to enjoy everything from vegetarian fare to fresh meats. A charred cabbage is served with dried scallop butter and torn herbs, while the Romano beans al forno are complemented by Early Girl tomato and chili. Thinly cut beef short ribs are prepared using tea-leaf salsa verde and radicchio, and marrow bones with horseradish, herb salad and grilled bread can be paired with either snails in garlic butter or sherry luge.

In addition to beer and wine, the restaurant serves Negroni on tap as well as signature cocktails such as a kambucha bellini; Toki Highball with lemon verbena; and the Italian Greyhound made with Hangar 1 vodka, Campari and grapefruit. The Beyoncé-inspired Becky with the Good Hair is made using City of London gin, sea buck thorn and turmeric.

Las Vegas

Still Movin

3540 West Sahara Ave., Suite E2

(702) 675-3110

www.iamstillmovin.com

Fashion is a time-honored sideline for hip-hop stars.

Four years ago, Tyga opened a Los Angeles boutique on Melrose Avenue inspired by ancient Egypt for the Last King’s brand. Nearly three years ago, rap superstar Drake opened an L.A. store called Very Own on La Brea Avenue.

In August, Las Vegas rapper Dizzy Wright opened Still Movin a few miles away from the glitzy Las Vegas strip. His Still Movin song inspired a clothing line photographed on Wright during his concerts.

The Still Movin boutique, with white walls and wood floors, is a multi-brand store. It offers streetwear brands Huf, Lifted Anchors and Mitchell & Ness.

Looks include hoodies, beanies and T-shirts bearing the Still Movin logo. The brand also features collaboration projects such as T-shirts with the brand Mitch & Ace. Other brands that have worked with the Still Movin brand include Yesterday’s Fits and Skim Milk.

While the Las Vegas strip is known for tourist T-shirt shops and glitzy designer boutiques, the city hosts a growing scene for streetwear shops.

Catch Las Vegas

3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

(702) 607-3797

www.Aria.com

Located inside the Aria Resort & Casino, Catch Las Vegas brings the alluring dining brand from EMM Group and Catch Hospitality Group founders Eugene Remm and Mark Birnbaum to the Strip.

The 7,000-square-foot Rockwell Group–designed space was influenced by the Catch Los Angeles location. Relying on an open-air concept, the designers created a Las Vegas–style, indoor/outdoor, Mediterranean-inspired space with an 80-foot-long interior pathway with a canopy of flowers.

From the raw bar, patrons can choose from oyster shooters, jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster cocktail, or a seafood tower that includes king crab, shrimp, oysters, clams, mussels and ceviche. Additional cold dishes include a variety of sushi rolls, toro tartare, truffle sashimi and a Catch-style sashimi comprising Alaskan king salmon, yuzu soy, hot sesame olive oil–toasted sesame seeds, ginger and chives.

At Catch, patrons who desire plates that are not sushi inspired can order the sautéed wild-caught snapper with lobster mash, organic crispy chicken, USDA Prime porterhouse, American wag­yu tomahawk, an oven-roasted whole branzino or a 1.5-pound Alaskan king crab.

The extensive menu also considers the palates of vegetarian and vegan guests with sweet-potato gnocchi; vegetable king roll; eggplant skewers; roasted beets with goat-cheese foam, shaved radish and candied walnuts; and parmesan truffle fries served with a vegan truffle aioli.

Indulgent desserts include the Hit Me chocolate cake, which features a liquid Klondike dulce-de-leche ice cream, brownie and devil’s food cake; s’mores pizza; donut wonder wheel and vegan pistachio cheesecake.

Dallas

DLM

835 W. Davis St.

(469) 917-8081

www.dlmsupplyco.com

There are a number of shopping options in Dallas.

But Deavon Moore, a former Nordstrom buyer, thought she could give the Texas metropolis an alternative.

In the first week of November, she held a grand opening for DLM. It’s a women’s boutique that features fashion and organic beauty products. Brands offered include French brand Notshy as well as fashion labels more familiar to Americans such as Monrow and Odells. The store will balance casual fashion and clothes that Moore hopes people will keep in their closets for a long time. Core price points will range from $60 to $120. “Women still love to find a bargain,” she said. “We’ll mix high and low fashions but do it in a way that makes sense.”

Dallas architect Patrick Craine designed the store’s look. The floors are painted pink. LED lights hanging from the ceiling are shaped like amoebas. Bouquets of flowers are sold in the store’s front.

DLM opened where a former vintage shop was located. It is adjacent to DLM Supply, the men’s shop that Moore opened in mid-2016. A wall once separating the two was knocked down to form one big space.

The men’s shop will follow the same course it has since 2016. It continues to sell a number of men’s styles, which range from athleisure/gym clothes by brands such as Reigning Champ to contemporary brands such as Portuguese Flannel and Rodd & Gunn.

DLM and DLM Supply do business in a unique enclave of Dallas called Oak Cliff. Once a blighted section of the city, Oak Cliff has become a center for creatives who ride bikes around an area that has no chain restaurants.

Foxyco

921 N. Riverfront Blvd.

(214) 295-5532

http://foxycodallas.com

Following a May launch, husband-and-wife team Jon and MG Stevens opened Foxyco to bring their interpretation of modern-American cuisine to Dallas’s Design District. This is the second restaurant for the pair, who launched Stock & Barrel in the city’s Bishop Arts District four years ago.

While the restaurant’s cuisine is focused on a wood-fired grill, the menu includes small bites, pasta and flatbreads. At Foxyco, guests enjoy dishes such as tuna tartare; burrata with orange-blossom harissa and honeycomb; grilled artichokes; ricotta dumplings; wagyu short ribs; bavette steak; and Dan Dan noodles, which are served with duroc pork ragu, mushrooms and egg yolk.

The menu also offers an array of flatbreads such as spicy soppressata, served with mozzarella, truffle oil and basil; charred red grapes with caramelized fennel, rosemary honey and maldon salt; and Spanish olives that include chorizo and caramelized-onion goat cheese.

Foxyco also features a full wine list, American whiskeys and locally crafted beers.

Local Dallas designer Hatsumi Kuzuu created a bright, airy space for the restaurant by complementing the contemporary style of two existing glass walls. Relying on inspiration from Jackson Pollock, Kuzuu painted an entire wall in the style of the abstract-expressionist painter’s work, bringing a modern feeling to the restaurant’s sleek aesthetic. While the space relies on mostly black, white and hues of gray, the Tom Dixon lighting scheme brings warmth to the space without being overwhelming.

Atlanta

Coco + Mischa

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Ste. W120

No phone

www.cocoandmischa.com

The market for slow fashion and independent designers has found a new hub in Atlanta.

After running pop-up shops, in April, Melissa Gallagher and Christy LeClair opened a permanent space for Coco + Mischa at the Ponce City Market.

Ponce City Market made a splash when it opened in 2014 in a remodeled, sprawling complex across the street from the historic Fourth Ward Park. Listed in the Register of Historic Places, Ponce City Market’s buildings in the early 20th century housed a Sears, Roebuck & Co. distribution center.

Gallagher and LeClair started the boutique because they felt there was no place in Atlanta to buy slow fashion—or independent, sustainable fashion designers who provide an alternative to fast fashion.

Coco + Mischa is serious about raising awareness for sustainable styles. In July, it produced the Slow Fashion Symposium 2018. Speaking at the event was sustainability star Elizabeth Cline, who is the author of “Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion.”

Producing events at the boutique is important. In September, it produced a pop-up shop for Los Angeles designer Tuesday Bassen. The designer makes size-inclusive clothing and silk tour jackets. (Remember the silk coats the Pink Ladies wore in the film “Grease”? Imagine an indie rock version of that.)

Independent, sustainable brands offered at the store include Ozma of California, Meg­an-Ilene, Plante Clothing and Maelu. The boutique also offers vintage clothing and housewares.

Ray’s in the City

240 Peachtree St.

(404) 524-9224

www.raysrestaurants.com/raysinthecity/home

Located directly across from Atlanta’s AmericasMart, Ray’s in the City brings a fresh option to the downtown neighborhood. Owned by Ray Schoenbaum, who launched Marietta, Ga.–based Ray’s Restaurants in 1984, Ray’s in the City provides fresh fare by Dean Berthelot, who has worked with the House of Blues, Ray Schoenbaum’s Ray’s on the River and as Google’s executive chef.

The restaurant’s starter menu is extensive and includes jumbo lump crab cakes, loaded Statesboro blue-cheese chips, a chilled seafood tower, Fuji-apple field greens with candied pecans and blue cheese, the signature lobster cobb, and heirloom tomatoes and burrata. Soup dishes include a Maine lobster bisque and seafood gumbo with white rice.

Guests can enjoy hand-cut steaks including the 22-ounce cowboy ribeye and a steak-frites plate that includes a 6-ounce tenderloin and parmesan frites. For an additional fee, patrons can add a cold-water lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, George Bank sea scallops or jumbo-lump crab cakes to their steak or request the dish be served Oscar style.

Alluring customers with fresh seafood, the restaurant has sustainably caught ingredients flown in daily and serves seasonal selections that vary weekly. In addition to its Block Island swordfish, Alaskan halibut, Chilean sea bass and redfish, Ray’s in the City features salmon Oscar, parmesan scallops, horseradish-encrusted black grouper, a broiled seafood platter, and shrimp and grits.

A sushi menu features an assortment of favorites including salmon, tuna, yellowtail and shrimp nigiri. Poke and sashimi are also served, in addition to popular rolls.

The restaurant’s Peachtree Room overlooks downtown Atlanta, providing an extraordinary view of the neighborhood.

New York

10 Corso Como

1 Fulton St.

(212) 265-9500

www.10corsocomo.com

While editing Italian Vogue and Elle, Carla Sozzani worked with some of fashion’s most celebrated photographers: Robert Mapplethorpe, Annie Leibovitz and Herb Ritts. In 1991, she got into the retail game.

She opened her first 10 Corso Como in her native Milan. The space includes a gallery, a fashion boutique, a restaurant, a rooftop garden and a hotel named Three Rooms. Aptly named, it offers three rooms for guests.

Since then, 10 Corso Como stores have traveled to Asia, where Sozzani opened outposts in Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea.

In September, it opened a 28,000-square-foot space in Lower Manhattan. Spread over one floor, the New York City emporium also features a gallery space, a restaurant and bar, a bookstore, and, of course, fashion. The store’s focus is on European fashion houses including Prada, Gucci and Dior. Also featured are Comme des Garçons and Stella McCartney. It is 10 Corso Como’s sole location in the U.S.

Sozzani’s former photographers from her magazine days exhibit at the gallery. During 10 Corso Como’s first couple of months of business, she featured Helmut Newton’s “Private Property” photography show. Long-reigning Vogue editor Anna Wintour appeared at the debut of 10 Corso Como. On Oct. 25, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli sang at the space.

Scopa

191 7th Ave.

(646) 858-3300

www.scopanyc.com

Set in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, Scopa was launched by local chef Crispin Mejia, his cousin Adrian Sanchez and Miguel Diaz. With executive chef Mejia in the kitchen, Scopa’s menu relies on his experience, which has been molded by stints at Remi, Le Zie and his eponymous Italian restaurant Crispin’s in Hell’s Kitchen.

For its antipasti course, Scopa serves grilled octopus, marinated baked sardines, eggplant rollatini, classic meatballs, crocchette—crab cakes with a mushroom salad in a smoked pepper sauce—and a bruschetta that is made with truffle oil. There is also an assortment of salumi and cheeses.

Guests interested in pasta will have a variety of options including gnocchi with chopped tomato, mozzarella and basil; orecchiette with broccoli rabe and Italian sausage; and a mixed-mushroom, truffle-scented fettuccine. The cavatelli is served with caramelized onions, zucchini, smoked salmon and bourbon sauce.

In addition to its pasta dishes, Scopa offers a Coda di Rospo, a seared monkfish with lemon, fresh tomato and white wine. The Costata di Manzo is a grilled 14-ounce ribeye with a Barolo reduction and is served with rosemary potatoes. Classics such as chicken parmigiana and shrimp scampi are also served.

If there is any room left for dessert, guests can choose from tiramisu, poached pears with a port-wine reduction and hazelnut gelato, basil crème brûlée, or panna cotta with strawberry and mango sauce.

The restaurant provides an intimate setting with exposed brick walls and ceiling beams, while the lighting includes ornate candelabra-style chandeliers, sconces that produce red-hued light and pendants. Despite its intimate atmosphere, Scopa has space to accommodate large parties.

Miami

The Showroom

3133 Commodore Plaza

(305) 418-0749

www.theshowroom-miami.com

After 22 years of serving as a part owner of the Miami boutique retail company Group LX, Marilyn Sanchez decided to fly solo and opened The Showroom boutique in late 2016.

Located in Coconut Grove, about 12 miles away from Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood, The Showroom blends various categories. The 1,000-square-foot space mixes furniture and home accessories with clothing.

The store’s style is inspired by its name. It provides a showroom for Sanchez’s tastes for home and wardrobe. For fashion, the emphasis is on casual. The Showroom’s intended demographic is women between the ages of 30 and 70.

Brands sold at the store include Zadig & Voltaire as well as Los Angeles–headquartered brands Citizens of Humanity, Lauren Moshi and MadeWorn. The Fairfax District–based MadeWorn is known for its high-end interpretations of T-shirts from classic rock bands.

The boutique, located in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood known for its cafés, is in a neighborhood that includes the high-end consignment store Fashionista and TheGriffin, a luxe footwear and handbag boutique.

Coconut Grove is known as one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods, which traces its history to the early 19th century. Since then, it has become a hub of the Bahamian-American community and hosts the annual Goombay Festival, which celebrates cuisine and music from the Bahamas.

Sanchez said The Showroom will remain exclusive to Coconut Grove. “The plan is to continue to expand the collections we sell and constantly keep filling up the store with unique pieces,” she said. “I don’t plan on opening a second location. I love to personally help all the clients who shop from me. So until I find a way to clone myself or split myself in two, there will only be one The Showroom.”

Malibu Farm Miami Beach

4525 Collins Avenue

(305) 674-5579

www.edenrochotelmiami.com

Farm-to-table dining arrives beachfront at Malibu Farm Miami Beach, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. As the founder of the Malibu Farm Pier Café and Restaurant located in Malibu, Calif., Helene Henderson was inspired by the West Coast and her Scandinavian roots, which trace back to Sweden.

Using ingredients sourced from South Florida’s farmers and organic resources in the area, Henderson prepares seasonal dishes based on ingredients available in the region. Sharable starters include crudité served with hummus and green goddess dressing, chicken broccoli quesadillas and burrata fruit—arugula, burrata, seasonal fruit, sesame-seed brittle and a maple balsamic.

Using a wood-fired oven, the kitchen allows guests to choose from a variety of pizzas including a Greek-salad and cauliflower-crust option with mozzarella cheese, heirloom tomato, pesto and arugula.

A vegan coconut tofu is served with seasonal vegetables and quinoa rice. The chicken ricotta burger is served with a spicy aioli, while the local fish is accompanied by seared radish, arugula and salsa verde.

Family-style options are also available for parties that would like to share. These dishes include a whole lobster with charred corn and lime butter, organic roasted chicken with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, shallots and herbs or a dry-aged ribeye served with crispy baby potatoes, charred broccolini and rosemary aioli.

A selection of local beers is provided by the Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, in addition to other domestic options. The draft-beer list includes Miami Pale Ale, Siren Saison, Kapitan’s Kolsch, La Colada, Amber Ale, Double Nine IPA and Lite Hans Pilsner.