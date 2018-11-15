RETAIL After Decades, men’s Clothing Shop Carroll & Co. Is Close

With its distinctive green awning and its green-colored shopping bags, Carroll & Co. was a notable menswear player in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The purveyor of suiting started business in 1949 and dressed a number of notable movie stars including Clark Gable, Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra.

Store owner John Carroll announced on Nov. 9 that he would close his outpost early next year at 425 N. Canon Drive. No final decisions have been made about closing the retailer’s e-boutique carrollandco.com and its private-label brand.

The 16 employees of the shop will probably retire or find new jobs that Carroll hopes to help them find, he said.

His next step is to relaunch Carroll & Co.’s custom made-to-measure business under a name that has yet to be determined.

The store’s business was solid, said Carroll, whose father, Richard Carroll, founded the store. But it seemed more profitable to rent out the family-owned 8,000-square-foot building where the shop is located.

Since acquiring the building in 1995, the Carroll family has received a steady flow of offers to lease the building. A new tenant will occupy the space after Carroll & Co. wraps up business in the first quarter of 2019.

With the store’s closing, Carroll & Co. announced a 25 percent to 50 percent sale on clothing from its Carroll & Co. private label and select brands.

For decades, the boutique’s specialty has been made-to-measure suiting and shirting. Core retail price points for a Carroll & Co. made-to-measure suit ranged from $1,800 to $2,200. The price of a cashmere suit could reach $9,000.

Carroll & Co. also sold men’s denim and leather jackets as well as boys’ clothing under its Carroll Prep for Young Men label. The boys’ clothing label probably will be closed, Carroll said.