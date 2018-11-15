ART & FASHION

Fashionable Crowd Shows Up for Art Exhibit

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, November 15, 2018

photo

Royo with his art

Spanish artist Royo, known for his homage to the female form, unveiled his latest collection called “Esencia” to a fashionably dressed set of art lovers.

Royo's early years of work included graphic illustrations of models and theater sets. He usually begins his works outdoors, painting one or more models and then completes the paintings in one of his three studios on his Spanish property in Valencia. His work is always bursting with colors and vibrancy, and his female subjects are always showing some kind of emotion and mood in a beautiful setting.

This exhibit will be on display until Nov. 23 at the Winn Slavin Gallery in Beverly Hills.

photo

Contributor editor Estevan Ramos with actress Lonnie Anderson. Opera singer performing as each painting is unveiled, and artist Richard Ransier, artist rep, and Lourdes Moscoso Ransier, vice president of creative products at Illumination

photo

Some examples of Royo's works

