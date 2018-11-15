FASHION FCI’s Students Take the Runway

Inside a photography studio just blocks away from the historic Sears building in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, students from FCI Fashion School in Los Angeles displayed their creations after months of study.

“Project Runway” winner, instructor and FCI alum Kentaro Kameyama started the show with a few looks that were variations on styles he exhibited in October at Art Hearts Fashion’s Los Angeles Fashion Week show in downtown Los Angeles.

The show represented a style debut for seven of the eight students who exhibited on the runway.

For student Davonte Saive, the Nov. 8 event served as the second time his designs were on the catwalk after being on the runway last May. For this most recent show, Saive exhibited fitted pieces he described as body conscious. Looks included tops leaving one bare shoulder as well as other styles featuring plunging necklines.

Zak Dadswell’s creations on the runway were high-end streetwear looks that included hoodies and tops with pop culture–inspired patches. Some were based on the name of his brand, Wilefule Galére.

Alejandra Mariscal veered toward outfits that matched jackets with structured miniskirts.

Monique Villagomez showed styles mixing pieces such as a tank top with a long skirt.

Munkh-Od Em Dulamragchaa, who grew up in Mongolia, exhibited pieces inspired by that East Asian country and Los Angeles.

China-born Jane Wu, who has acted in several Mandarin-language films, exhibited women’s designs inspired by menswear and Chinese art.

Patrick Kelty showed styles inspired by Bollywood films. His designs embraced a casual, wearable look.

Russian-born Anzehelika Bukina exhibited several of her styles, which mixed various fabrics including cotton and chiffon. Her show involved a bit of theater with some models wearing visors over their eyes. Others held unlit tobacco pipes as they walked down the runway.