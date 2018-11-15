FASHION Guess Inc. Names J Balvin As the Face of Its Spring 2019 Campaign

Building upon its relationship with Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin, Guess? Inc. announced the singer as the face of its Spring 2019 Vibras campaign. The reggaetón performer collaborated with the Los Angeles-based clothing brand to design merchandise for his 2018 Vibras tour, which began its United States leg on Sept. 19 in Fresno, Calif., and ended Oct. 28 in Miami.

"It has been a blessing to change the game with Guess by bringing the fashion world into some of the tour merchandise for the Vibras tour," Balvin said in a statement. "It’s been a perfect fit for my style, and the reaction among fans has been so wonderful. I’m very happy to now bring our partnership to another level.”

The campaign was shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood and at a private residence. Gerusova has worked on previous Guess campaigns, including the Spring 2018 collection modeled by Jennifer Lopez, and the Fall 2017 and Holiday 2017 shoots that featured Camila Cabello. For the Spring 2019 campaign, Balvin appears with models Sofia Jamora, Kara Del Toro, Xian Mikol, and Gabriela Giovanardi while wearing pieces from the Guess Vibras capsule collection.



“The entire J Balvin campaign is about vibes, 'Vibras,'" Nicolai Marciano, director of brand partnerships for Guess?, Inc., and Guess Jeans U.S.A., said. "The campaign is an expression of who J Balvin is paired with the heritage of Guess. Considering J Balvin is one of the biggest artists in the world, and Guess has a huge Latin fanbase, I knew it would be a perfect partnership to extend our global retail platform to his fans globally and connect with them beyond the music.”

A mid-January 2019 launch date has been set for the campaign's release.