Helena Legend Debuts Fashion Line

Helena Legend jets around the globe and deejays in glitzy nightclubs.

For her next step, the Los Angeles-based DJ introduced the self-named Helena Legend fashion line.

Looks include tube tops, tracksuits, high-waisted tie pants, flight jackets, a lot of neon color and neoprene fabric.

Helena Legend produced a party for her fashion at Sene boutique on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue last week. On the guest list, actor Jake T. Austin and musician Aluna Francis. Take a look.