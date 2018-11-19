FASHION Torrid Partners With Model Tara Lynn to Create Luxury Lingerie

Retail chain Torrid and model Tara Lynn have joined forces to create a luxury Holiday 2018 lingerie-capsule collection. The expanded-size apparel company—located in the City of Industry, Calif.—has planned the release of two collections designed by the model.

"Designing the collections was a career-long dream come true," Lynn said in a statement. "I put passion and care into each piece, with the goal to inspire women of all sizes to feel empowered by their own sexiness and femininity, and to celebrate the beauty of curvy women."

With 20 pieces, each capsule collection was designed to build confidence and encourage women to feel beautiful, regardless of the sizes they wear. The Holiday 2018 Collection features lingerie in hues of dusty blue and black with lace details, including a bodysuit that was designed with garters.

"As the leader in apparel and intimates for curvy women, we have created a line of comfortable and sexy intimates with Tara Lynn that make women feel confident," Torrid Chief Executive Officer Liz Muñoz said. "I have been working with her since I joined the company and we love what she stands for. Her beauty, sensuality and body positivity fit perfectly with Torrid's mission."

While it was released to coincide with holiday gift giving, Torrid's Holiday 2018 Collection was designed to be worn throughout the year. The Spring 2019 Collection will be released in January, allowing consumers to purchase pieces for Valentine's Day.



"I'm so excited to be able to partner with the pioneers of curvy fashion," Lynn said in a statement. "Torrid was one of the first brands I shopped and after modeling with them for the past 10 years, the next natural step in our relationship was to create pieces I would personally love to wear and a collection that would look beautiful on curvy women."

Retail pricing for the line ranges from $18.90 to $58.90. The Holiday 2018 Collection is available in Torrid stores and online.