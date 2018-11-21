TRADE SHOWS Informa Names New President of Menswear Shows

Informa, the British company that acquired UBM Fashion this year for $5 billion, has chosen a new president of menswear.

Lizette Chin will be in charge of the growth and evolution of the company’s menswear trade shows, which include Project and MRket.

She replaces Tommy Fazio, who left UBM Fashion in October. Fazio had worked for UBM and its predecessor companies for six years with positions including vice president of retail fashion, president and fashion director of the UBM Fashion Group.

Chin is no stranger to the MRket show. When it was owned and organized by Business Journals, she was the advertising director at the company overseeing ad sales for MR magazine. Later she led a small team launching MRket, which grew and later was acquired by UBM Fashion.

She moved to UBM after it acquired Business Journals. She then transitioned to working at the Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs trade show, where she was vice president of Quest, a special section within the show.

“As president of menswear, I’m in a position to effect change that the menswear industry is looking for,” Chin said. “It’s a mission my colleagues and I are passionate about. Over the course of my 20-plus years in this business, it has been and always will be a customer-first mentality, so I’m looking forward to strengthening and evolving our relationships with the brands and attendees.”