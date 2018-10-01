This SOB Wants To Make Wardrobes Easy

Life is a complex matter. Trey Alligood hopes to make it just a little more simple. “Everyone is wearing black. I wanted to make it easy for people to get dressed,” he said.

A party for the debut of a Shades of Black LA pop-up shop at Sene boutique on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue went off on Sept. 27.

But was Trey telling the whole story? One of the line’s pieces was made with lava fabric; a silver, metallic top with fissures in the cloth. Another piece is a sleeveless hoodie made with a white fleece. And yes, many of the line’s looks are based with a foundation of distressed black fabric. The line’s pieces are unisex, the colors are basically monochromatic. A guiding idea is that one can layer the line’s different pieces into multiple looks – and share the clothes with a partner.

About 10 percent of the proceeds from sales at the party – as well as sales for the run the SOB pop-up at Sene will go to OutRight Action International, a global organization advocating for LGBTIQ issues. The pop-up will run until Oct. 15.