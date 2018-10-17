Bohemian Society's Return to Los Angeles' Runway

Downtown Los Angeles’ Bohemian Society has played the wild at heart outsider to California’s fashion industry for 15-years.

After a 3-year break, Bohemian Society returned to the runway. The label’s creative director; Victor Wilde, produced for a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week on Oct. 10.

The show was called Manifest. “The show is manifesting inclusiveness and good will between artists,” Wilde said. People walking the show included Buck Angel, a transgender performer, kids staying at the Los Angeles LGBT Center in Hollywood, Rie Rasmussen, the Danish-born model, writer and filmmaker, as well as dancers, an opera singer and others on the artistic and societal fringe.

The show included new and old Bohemian Society garments. Looks included the label’s popular dress made from Vietnam War era military parachutes, garments made from repurposed men’s dress shirts and even chain mail. Take a look.