Dapper Dan of Harlem and Tracee Ellis Ross discuss the impact of the arts on culture moderated by Elaine Welteroth. Photo by Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Room Service Takes A Bow At Beverly Center

By Andrew Asch | Monday, October 22, 2018

Quintessentially is a members-only luxury lifestyle management service which provides concierge to its well heeled members.

It recently introduced Room Service-members-only space, which is devoted to fashion, to Los Angeles’ Beverly Center. Room Service is located on the retail center’s street level, by its valet service.

For the Oct. 18 launch party, Tracee Ellis Ross and fashion innovator Dapper Dan of Harlem spoke on a panel on arts and fashion. Take a look.

