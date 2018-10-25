TRADE SHOWS ATSM Looks Toward Major Expansion for May 2019 Event

With its return to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center May 20–22, 2019, Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami [ATSM] will double in size for its second event following a 2018 launch. Show producer JP Communications, which is the parent company of the Apparel Textile Sourcing trade-show brand, joined the world’s largest textile and apparel trade agency—the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT)—in investing $2 million toward the event’s expansion.

“We at ATSM are so grateful for the support of all our international partners and our community and business partners in south Florida, each of whom has been instrumental in helping us make this show a success and with whom we look forward to growing,” ATSM Chief Executive Officer Jason Prescott said in a statement.

The three-day event will feature seminars, fashion shows and networking opportunities for attendees. As the show seeks to connect the southeastern United States, the Americas and the Caribbean with more than 300 international and domestic manufacturers who will exhibit at the event, CCCT chairman Cao Jiachang is hopeful that industry professionals will forge strong relationships with new partners from Asia.

“These are all highly successful leading apparel brands in China looking for U.S. partners to represent them in America and help grow their brands globally,” Jiachang said.

During the show, attendees will have free access to conference and educational sessions, a runway presentation and buyer-to-supplier matchmaking services. There will be a new Sourcing Markets Pavilion; the LATAM Markets Pavilion, showcasing products from Latin American markets; a Streetwear Pavilion, which will include Lil Wayne’s Young Money and Trufit lines; a fabric and trim section; and an area dedicated to swimwear, resort collections, activewear and athleisure.

“Thousands of top buyers from more than 40 countries are expected to attend ATSM 2019 to source, connect and develop lasting relationships with qualified international and domestic suppliers,” Prescott said.

As the largest apparel and textile sourcing show in the southern United States and Latin America, Prescott expects ATSM will see buyers from major brands including Kate Spade, HSN, Perry Ellis, Zara, Gap Inc., Chico’s, Macy’s, Disney, Zumba, Fountainbleau, Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean, Levi’s and Westgate Resorts.