RETAIL Fields Finds What’s Trending in Los Angeles- And What’s Not

Trend forecaster Barbara Fields of the Barbara Fields Buying Office builds her reports through researching what juniors styles are making cash registers ring in world fashion capitals such as London, Tokyo, Sydney and New York City.

For her recently released October 2018 Trend Report, Fields detailed what juniors styles are selling well in Los Angeles. She also detailed what is not selling well.

According to the report, juniors in Los Angeles like tops and sweaters that feature lattice-like details on the back and sometimes on the neckline. T-shirts with necklines that can be laced up like sneakers are also popular.

Trending well for the juniors set: tops featuring ruching, camisole tops, animal-skin prints, tops featuring color blocking, graphic T-shirts—sometimes bearing feminist slogans—and utility pants.

Anticipating winter, juniors are buying puffer jackets, nylon windbreakers and outerwear with faux-fur trims.

The report also noted specific looks on the outs. Premium looks from years past are having a hard time. Think T-shirts bearing skull graphics. Think denim featuring embroidery. Fields said these trends were victims of their own success. “It’s oversaturation,” Fields said. “It just died.”

Corset tops aren’t faring very well either in Los Angeles. Casual clothing featuring sequins is also not performing well, Fields said. Track pants with side taping are still doing well, but she anticipates that their popularity will decline unless these track pants feature velvet trims or other embellishments.

Also having a tough time: tops with ruffles, pants and shirts with gingham checks, and clothes featuring rock ’n’ roll sass such as grommet rings.