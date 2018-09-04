From left Dutch Priestly, Brittany Diego, Jamar Hart and Melynda Choothesa. Photo courtesy of Style Barre

From left Dutch Priestly, Brittany Diego, Jamar Hart and Melynda Choothesa. Photo courtesy of Style Barre

Fashion Stylist Confidential

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Last week, Brittany Diego produced a panel on what it takes to be a fashion stylist. “People think it is easy. People think it is glamorous,” she said. “My goal is to expose the reality of styling. People should go into it knowing that they have to put in work.”

Also speaking on the panel at Rose Studios in downtown Los Angeles were stylists Jamar Hart, Melynda Choothesa and Dutch Priestly. Joy Bullard Breitman of Style Barre Showroom moderated the panel. Another one is planned for the Fall. Check fashionmentor.co for more details.

