Outerknown’s Rocking Party for Sustainability at Ron Herman

Jeans are one of the classics of casual looks. John Moore of the Outerknown label wants to make sure that you feel good about wearing jeans.

His brand Outerknown recently released S.E.A. Jeans. Moore said that they are one of the most sustainably made jeans on the market. It’s an alternative to product from the apparel business, which has been heavily criticized for polluting the environment. The Culver City, Calif.-headquartered Outerknown is one of a vanguard of companies seeking higher standards in sustainable fashion.

Outerknown recently unveiled a 750-square-foot pop-up shop for S.E.A. Jeans at the influential Ron Herman boutique on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue. Yet Moore wanted it to be made known that sustainability wasn’t his brand’s only consideration.

“For us, we wanted to make incredible looking jeans, but we wanted to do it right,” Moore said.

To reach a high level in sustainable style, Outerknown works with 100 percent organic cotton from denim mills Candiani and Isko. The jeans were produced by Vietnamese company Saitex, one of the most sustainable manufacturers in the world. Moore said that Saitex recycles 98 percent of water used in development of its product. Saitex also harvests rain water and air dries 85 percent of its jeans in order to save energy.

The jeans come in three silhouettes, tapered, slim and straight fit. Washes include indigo, black, khaki and white. Retail price points range from $128 to $168.

Ron Herman, the retailer, saluted the brand’s devotion to sustainability. He also liked it because it checked all the boxes for what makes jeans cool. “They are doing something accessible to people. It’s comfortable. It’s typically California,” he said.

Guests at the Aug. 30 debut party for the pop-up shop included Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, professional surfers Stephanie Gilmore, Jamie Brisick, Kalani Robb and of course Kelly Slater, Outerknown’s co-founder, Fashion biz people at the event included James “JC” Curleigh, president of global brands for the Levi Strauss & Co., Paul Dillinger, Levi’s head of global product innovation, Maurizio Donadi and Marisa Ma of Ateliers & Repairs, Vy Nguyen of Lolli and Kalani Miller of Mikoh. Also seen at the party, artist Doug Aitken, interior designer Pamela Shamshiri and Kim Gordon, formerly of influential rock band Sonic Youth. Rocker Citizen Cope played an acoustic set at the party.

The pop-up will run until Sept. 20. Events are planned for each Thursday. On Sept. 6, the pop-up will host a talk on the state of the oceans given by Chad Nelson, Surfrider Foundation’s chief executive officer.