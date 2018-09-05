Banana Republic at 40

Banana Republic is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. On Sept. 5, the division of Gap Inc. released a Fall ’18 collection inspired by its styles of the past four decades. Sure there will be suits, graphic tees, and bomber jackets. Also look out for cargo pants. This staple in 1990s fashion was much mocked. Remember Wall Street Journal Reporter Nicole Hong's take down of the cargo short in 2016?

But the cargo never really went out of style. Especially for business journos. A few days after Hong lampooned the cargo, the men of the WSJ showed up for work…in cargo shorts! Talk about an endorsement. Also, it should be known that Banana Republic's Fall '18 cargoes look nothing like the Bill Clinton era slouchwear. Plenty of fashion mavens from glossy mags said the cargoes are back.