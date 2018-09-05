FASHION Pantone Releases Color Trends for Spring/Summer 2019

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, Pantone released its seasonal color trend report for Spring/Summer 2019, which has some very spicy colors and some cooler hues.

Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute’s executive director, said the hotter colors are all about empowerment, which has gotten a lot of news coverage lately.

Pantone said that this season of colors reflects a yearning for playful expressionism and creativity with vibrant hues that transcend restrictive seasonal definitions and encourage creative, unexpected combinations.