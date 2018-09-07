FASHION John Elliott's LA Influence at NYFW Following City of Los Angeles Partnership Announcement

After announcing a partnership with the City of Los Angeles on Sept. 5, John Elliott unveiled his Spring/Summer 2019 collection on Sept. 6, which showed influences from the West Coast city, during New York Fashion Week. Hosted outdoors at Manhattan's Pier 62 Skatepark overlooking the Hudson River, the show featured sun, streetwear and celebrities.

Seating for the show consisted of yellow and red milk crates to accommodate a crowd that included Whoopi Goldberg, Pete Davidson, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Lebron James, who attended as the new forward for the Los Angeles Lakers and half of the Lebron James x John Elliott Nike collaboration.

Simply named "Los Angeles," the John Elliott Spring/Summer 2019 collection included trench coats, jackets, cargo vests and shorts in neutral tones, but also showcased a brighter side. Nodding to the city that the designer calls home, Elliott included bougainvillea patterns on his clothing, some of which were paired with Nike sneakers in a red hue resembling the color of the flower. Some pieces featured the official seal of the City of Los Angeles printed on the clothing, such as a pair of bright white sweatpants. While the show featured an appearance by Harlem-based rapper Sheck Wes who walked the skatepark runway modeling a yellow bougainvillea-patterned shirt with jeans, Australian model Charlee Fraser closed the event in a distressed blue leather motorcycle jacket, black denim shorts over mesh bicycle shorts paired with black socks and Suicoke sandals.