LA DESIGNERS AT NYFW Los Angeles Designers on the Runway at Style Fashion Week in New York

Los Angeles designers were front and center during New York Fashion Week when they showed at Style Fashion Week, a fashion and art–oriented event founded by Veronica Welch-Kerzner, whose first runway shows were held in downtown Los Angeles.

Style Fashion Week has expanded around the world with events in Dubai, Miami, Los Angeles and Palm Desert, Calif.

With three days of runway shows held Sept. 6–8, Style Fashion Week took place at The Manhattan Center. Designers from around the world were showing their collections. Here are some looks from the Southern California designers who were on the runway.