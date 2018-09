Wildfang to Los Angeles

The Wildfang brand of Portland, Ore., made a splash for outfitting the tomboy.

Think men’s suiting, tees, trousers and snapback baseball caps for adult women who had no use for conventional styles.

The brand started in 2010. Since then it opened two bricks-and-mortar boutiques in Portland and a shop in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.

On October 1, a Wildfang shop is scheduled to open in Los Angeles. Stay tuned.