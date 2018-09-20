FASHION Academy of Art University Students Shake It Up During NYFW

The fashion students from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco hit the runway during New York Fashion Week, showing their avant-garde and creative collections for both Spring and Fall 2019 at Pier59 Studios, located on the Chelsea Piers in Manhattan.

This year, 17 designers from the master’s of fine arts degree program presented on Sept. 8 a total of 11 womenswear and two menswear collections, showing off their out-of-the-box views on fashion and textile design.

Simon Ungless, executive director of the academy’s School of Fashion, said the lineup of styles showed the designers’ abilities to explore their individual spirit while mastering the craft of design.