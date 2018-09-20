TEXTILES

Findings & Trimmings

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Black Is Back

  • 1. Four Star Trims, Inc.
  • 2. Action Tags & Labels
  • 3. Action Tags & Labels
  • 4. V Studio Group
  • 5. Rudholm Group
  • 6. Four Star Trims, Inc.
  • 7. Four Star Trims, Inc.
  • 8. Planet Bling
  • 9. Rudholm Group
  • 10. V Studio Group
  • 11. Action Tags & Labels
  • 12. Action Tags & Labels
  • 13. Four Star Trims, Inc.
  • 14. Action Tags & Labels
  • 15. Four Star Trims, Inc.
  • 16. Universal Elastic
  • 17. V Studio Group

Color Pops

  • 1. Planet Bling
  • 2. Planet Bling
  • 3. Planet Bling
  • 4. Planet Bling
  • 5. Planet Bling
  • 6. Planet Bling
  • 7. Kagan Trim Center
  • 8. Planet Bling
  • 9. Kagan Trim Center
  • 10. Planet Bling
  • 11. Action Tags & Labels
  • 12. Planet Bling
  • 13. Action Tags & Labels
  • 14. 3A Products of America
  • 15. Kagan Trim Center
  • 16. Action Tags & Labels

Directory

3A Products of America, (213) 749-0103, www.us3a.com

Action Tags & Labels, (424) 653-6368, www.kagantrim.com

Four Star Trims, Inc., (213) 622-9333, www.fourstartrim.com

Kagan Trim Center, (323) 583-1400, www.kagantrim.com

Planet Bling, (201) 880-9240, www.planetbling.com

Rudholm Group, (212) 933-9588, www.rudholmgroup.com

Universal Elastic, (310) 247-8700 arya@universalelastic.com

V Studio Group, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternational.com

