FASHION AND FOOTWEAR Puma Takes Inspiration from the Fashion District and Other DTLA Spots

Puma is visiting four U.S. cities to develop a limited-edition line of boots called City Packs. Los Angeles is first on the list.

The boots, known for their bold colors, is linking up with Niky's Sports, a Los Angeles soccer retailer opened in 1986 by a family from El Salvador. The set of athletic boots will be called Niky's Sports x Puma City Pack Los Angeles.

The Puma Future Avid Netfit is inspired by the Los Angeles Fashion District where textiles and designs gave focus to the footwear's patchwork graphic, created from different fabrics.

The Puma Future boot looked to the Jewelry District where cash, gold and precious gems inspired the design with muted green uppers that gave way to gold.

Lastly, the Puma One drew on the colors of the Flower District with a premium purple upper and brown bottom representing the earth. A floral-themed pattern is seen with the Puma form stripe and embroidered details.

The colors and designs are a good reflection of what downtown Los Angeles has to offer when it comes to color, design and inspiration.