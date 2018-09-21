Photo: Miha Matei Photography

Photo: Miha Matei Photography

RETAIL

Rent the Runway Opens First Standalone Store in San Francisco

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, September 21, 2018

photo

Photo: Miha Matei Photography

Expanding its bricks-and-mortar store presence, Rent the Runway opened the doors to its first standalone location in San Francisco on Sept. 18. With the launch of its 2,600-square-foot store, Rent the Runway brings more luxury apparel rental options to its third-largest subscription market.

Following a test run of a store presence in a space at Neiman Marcus on Stockton Street, Rent the Runway decided to open its own storefront only a few blocks away at 434 Post St. in Union Square. The new space features double the inventory than the selection that was available at the apparel rental company's former partner.

photo

Photo: Miha Matei Photography

The standalone Rent the Runway store is powered by the company's proprietary technology and includes drop-off boxes for easy returns. Renters are also afforded a self-service check-out experience that will allow them to use their phone's RTR Pass and iPad kiosks to rent apparel.

With 49 percent of San Francisco subscribers using the Rent the Runway store, 83 percent of subscriber transactions in the market are now through self-service in-store technology that launched nearly six months ago. The San Francisco Rent the Runway location is the brand's fifth standalone store, joining a list that includes Chicago, Topanga—located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, Washington, DC and the New York City flagship.

photo

Photo: Miha Matei Photography

photo

Photo: Miha Matei Photography

VIDEOS

Directives West Fall Trends

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear