Charlie Matthews: The Big Shoot for Guess? and How To Make It in Modeling

After spending 2017 appearing in e-commerce photos for Guess?, Charlie Matthews moved to one of the main events for the brand's media campaigns. In March, he was photographed for Guess’ Fall ’18 campaign. The shoot, photographed on a desert landscape around Joshua Tree, Calif., focused on Charlie modeling some of things that made Guess famous; jeans, denim jackets as well as other categories such as watches.

Matthews’ agent, David Todd of DT Model Management, said that Charlie’s ascent from e-commerce shots to Guess’ Fall ’18 campaign was based in part on being able to wrangle relationships. Charlie said social media was a big deal. His Instagram page, charliem015 , is followed by 654,000 people. Social media was a help in getting the gig for the Fall ’18 shoot. Don't count out old fashioned schmoozing. “A key factor is networking with people. Attend a lot of events, you don’t know who you can run into,” Matthews said.