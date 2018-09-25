South Coast Plaza's Gala Autumn Harvest Festival

Millions of people are celebrating Autumn Harvest festival holidays across Asia.

South Coast Plaza feted the Autumn Harvest too. With the increasing significance of Asian culture, people of Asian heritage living in California, as well as wealth and power of Asian economies, the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based retail center observed the Autumn Harvest. The holiday was marked by was a special event at its open air Garden Terrace on Sept. 23.

Musicians and artists from diverse East Asian backgrounds performed at the special event for VIPs, select South Coast Plaza customers, and members of different cultural organizations.

At the fete, there were demonstrations of crafts such as Korean calligraphy. Dignitaries from the Southern California consuls of People’s Republic of China, Republic of South Korea, as well as the U.S. Department of Commerce made remarks before the performances, said Debra Gunn Downing, the retail center’s executive director of marketing. “This is about Thanksgiving, gratitude and the abundance of the Autumn Harvest,” she said of the holiday. South Coast Plaza has observed the Autumn Harvest Festival in previous years. The Sept. 23 event was the first time the retail center's Autumn Harvest was held in the Garden Terrace.

South Coast Plaza’s Autumn Harvest festival will continue on the weekend of Sept. 29-30. There will be kids’ games at the Carousel Court as well as performances from K-Pop Dancers, traditional Korean dancers and the UC Irvine band. It is open to the public.