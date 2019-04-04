FASHION American Apparel Releases Spring/Summer 2019 Denim Collection

For Spring/Summer 2019, American Apparel unveiled its latest offerings in denim, which feature new washes, cuts and styles for men and women. Another important new offering is the company's more inclusive extended sizing, allowing customers to shop for denim up to a size 36 in jeans and shorts, and XL in skirts.

Touching upon a move toward more colorful trends, the new collection features The Rainbow Wash and The Pink Tinted Wash, which are available in the company's High-Waist Jean, The High-Waist Cuff Short, Denim Button Front A-Line Mini Skirt and Crop Wide-Leg Jean.

Unisex denim jackets are also available in light wash and a unisex button-down shirt is offered in a light indigo wash. The company has also introduced its "Everyday Every Body" black cursive pattern on a white denim short and jacket.



“We’re excited to bring our signature rigid denim in a range of new washes from a clean and classic summer white to a retro '80s-inspired Pink Tint and a festival-ready Rainbow Wash," said Anne McCullen, a designer at American Apparel. "Inspired by L.A., our new ‘Everyday Every Body’ print is a celebration of this ever-changing city that we love and its diverse inhabitants—an uplifting message of positivity and inclusivity.”

Formerly headquartered in Los Angeles, the American Apparel brand was acquired by Montreal's Gildan Activewear, Inc., in 2017, but still continues to draw influence from the Southern California city for its designs.

Other styles include The Easy Hot Short, which is constructed of stretch denim and available in black, light and medium washes sized from XS to XXL.

The denim collection is available only through the American Apparel website and priced $38 to $78 retail.