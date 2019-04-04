FASHION Barbara Fields’s Spring and Fall 2020 Forecasts for Juniors: Mom Jeans, Neon and Puffer Jackets

Skinny jeans have long reigned over the juniors denim market, but when the Spring 2020 season rolls around they will have to make room for the more relaxed style of mom jeans, said Barbara Fields of the self-named Barbara Fields Buying Office.

Fields produced a series of forecasting seminars for Spring and Fall 2020 looks that will dominate juniorswear next year. The trend event for buyers attending LA Majors Market, held April 1–3, took place in a cabana outside of her home office in Los Angeles’ Westwood area.

Besides relaxed mom jeans, buyers were told to be on the lookout for camouflage prints, tie-dye, windbreaker outerwear, as well as clothes with a military/workwear style and neon colors. “There was more neon than I’ve ever seen,” Fields said of her research shopping trips to fashion capitals such as London, Barcelona and Tokyo.

Fields has been making forecasts for juniors styles since the mid-’80s. She believes that trends that start in London and Tokyo will most likely be influential in North America one year to 18 months later.

For Spring 2020, Fields forecast that popular colors will be olive and khaki as well as rust, and neon hues will include hot pink, yellow, orange, teal and green. Pastels of lilac, pink, lemon and blue also will be dominant, while black and white will continue to be strong.

Along with camouflage and tie-dye, popular Spring prints will be stripes and animal prints. Graphic T-shirts featuring humor from social-media memes and inspirational quotes will continue to be seen next year. Silhouettes predicted to be popular include camisole tops, T-shirts and sweatshirts with dolman sleeves as well as tops bearing a twist knot in the front.

In outerwear, puffer jackets and puffer vests will be everywhere. Corduroy jackets that have collars with a Shearling-like fabric are expected to be big as are color-blocked, oversize sweaters. Bodysuits, jumpsuits and dresses will continue their popular run.

Retailers attending the set of seminars included Ross Stores and Canadian retailers Stitches and Bluenotes.

Lory Lena, a Southern California buyer working for Kress Stores, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, also attended. She said that Fields was showcasing trends that started to take root a few months ago. “I saw a lot of cinnamon and spice colors at the October market,” Lena said.