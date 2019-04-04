RETAIL Sol Angeles to Unveil The Workshop

With the skyline of Hollywood changing with new construction projects, Eli and Lindsey Myers of Sol Angeles are planning to be right in the middle of it.

The founders of the Los Angeles–made fashion brand are planning to open an experiential shop for their label this summer. Called The Workshop, it will be located in an 800-square-foot space in a boat-shaped building in the middle of the Crossroads of the World complex. Located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, the space formerly housed an office for the art-book publisher Taschen.

Sol Angeles, which started business in 2009, currently has its 7,000-square-foot operations at the same compound.

Crossroads of the World was built in 1936 and was designated an Historic-Cultural Monument in 1974 by the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission. In the 1940s, film director Alfred Hitchcock had an office there.

Creative companies continue to do business in the compound, which once was a shopping center, but a new project that will have high-rises containing 950 apartments and condos, a 308-room hotel and 190,000 square feet of commercial space was recently approved by the Los Angeles City Council.

The Workshop will offer one-of-a-kind and limited editions of Sol Angeles styles not available to retailers that carry the brand, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Anthropologie.

One T-shirt slated to be offered at The Workshop will be imprinted with the slogan “Support California Culture.”

Located minutes away from shops on Hollywood Boulevard selling tourist T-shirts, Eli Myers said The Workshop will show people a California that may not be on tourist maps. It’s a California of artisans, designers and creatives.

One attraction of The Workshop will be that shoppers can pick up a shirt that is designed only 100 yards away. “It’s important that The Workshop will be next to our offices. We’ll be able to use the shop as a creative lightning rod,” Myers said.

Sol Angeles makes a collection of cut-and-sew knits for women, men and kids that range from T-shirts featuring the brand’s wave logo to tops bearing words such as “Dreamer” and “Epic.”

Sol Angeles also offers sweats, sundresses, hoodies, swim shorts and polo shirts. Core retail price points range from $70 to $180.