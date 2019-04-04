Lawrence Rothman performs at Valerj Pobega's Kabuki in Berlin. All photos by Mekael Dawson

Valerj Pobega’s Kabuki In Berlin

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, April 4, 2019

L.A.-based designer Valerj Pobega currently works with a palette of inspirations that include David Bowie, the decadent nightclub scene of pre-World War II Berlin and garments with a flowy, kinetic silhouette .

She recently presented a Fall/Winter ’19 collection called Kabuki in Berlin with elements of this palette. The event took place at The Badd House, located on the site of former celeb restaurant Spago in West Hollywood, Calif.

In lieu of models, dancers, acrobats and musicians presented the styles of the Kabuki in Berlin line. Performing at the event was musician Lawrence Rothman, known for a gender fluid style and affecting different dramatic personae, a la Bowie.

Valerj Pobega and husband/collaborator Mattia Biagi

